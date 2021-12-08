Person seen on camera stealing from church in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Jeff Davis Parish authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect caught on camera stealing from a Jennings church.

Deputies say it happened November 30 just after 11 p.m. at the Bethel Church on Hwy. 102 in Jennings.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect as he entered the church, walked through various parts of the church and then left out the back door with an item he stole, deputies said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from the images posted should contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

