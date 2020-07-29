Parents feeling pressured to make a choice for kids’ education

Right now parents are feeling pressured to make a choice. Should their child return to the classroom or choose online learning?

“It’s just a really hard decision to make right now. We’re not really getting much help with deciding and feeling comforted and being OK with sending them.”

Anxious and depressed is what one mother is feeling.

She is struggling to make the best decision for her children’s education.

“I really didn’t feel comfortable just making the decision not knowing what was going to happen or how they’re going to implement these new rules or what the kids are going to have to do,” says Mouton.

Virtual learning is the best choice for mouton. She’s kept her kids inside since the start of the pandemic. She says they’ve adapted to their new way of living.

She says she’s made a lot of decisions these past few months as far as them staying home and not hanging with their friends. They really see and understand why I chose that.

However, there is a catch to choosing virtual learning. Jeff Davis Parish students who choose virtual learning are not able to participate in extracurricular activities. This means no football for Mouton’s son.

“I don’t want them to go back, but then I don’t want to have to tell my son that he can’t do what he enjoys doing the most and he only has two more years left to do it.

For Mouton, she has to make a decision by Monday whether or not to allow her son to play football this year or learn from home.