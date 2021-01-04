Parents arrested after 3-year-old child found wandering down rural road

RAGLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two parents ended up behind bars after a person found their 3-year-old child wandering alone down a rural road on Sunday, according to Jeff Davis Parish deputies.

Brock Kevin Manuel, 27, and Rochelle Renee Riley, 41, both of Ragley, were arrested and booked for criminal abandonment, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey said deputies were dispatched to Topsy Bel Road, where the complainant reported she was driving down the road when she found the child. Investigators determined that Riley had left he residence to go to the store and Manuel was not watching the child.

All children in the home were turned over to their grandmother.