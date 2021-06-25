One motorcyclist dies, another injured in U.S. 90 crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcycle crash on U.S. 90 between Roanoke and Jennings has left a passenger dead and the driver injured, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Lorrie Lynette Herron, 56, of Jennings, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP TFC Derek Senegal. The driver, Ronald Keith Bonnette, 60, of Roanoke, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment. Both were wearing DOT-approved helmets.

Senegal said Bonnette was traveling east on U.S. 90 and left the roadway near Farm Supply Rd. for unknown reasons. The bike landed in a ditch and both Bonnette and Herron were thrown from the vehicle. A toxicology sample was obtained from Bonnette and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.