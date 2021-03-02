One Acadiana student among 2021 Student of the Year finalists in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First of all, congratulations to all of the 2021 Student of the Year finalists in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Education released the list of elementary, middle and high school student finalists from every region of the state.

The names, schools and parishes for the finalists are listed below:

Elementary School (Grade 5):

Luka Mikabeeidze, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish

Carter Beaux Bratton, Claiborne Elementary, Ouachita Parish

Addison Liles, Pine Wood Elementary, Beauregard Parish

Dev Iyer, Buchanan Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish

Reese Geraci, Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish

Anthony Amadeo, III, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Quincy Shariff, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

Middle School (Grade 8):

Kylie Small, Haughton Middle School, Bossier Parish

David Anderson, Neville Junior High School, Monroe City Schools

Emma Vinson, S.P. Arnett Middle School, Calcasieu Parish

Zoe Dieringer, Madisonville Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish

Saniya Abbas, Albert Cammon Middle School, St. Charles Parish

Carter Doyal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport

Marbella Maristany, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

High School (Grade 12):

Hana Le, Ruston High School, Lincoln Parish

Emma Agan, Sterlington High School, Ouachita Parish

Kaleb LeMoine, Elton High School, Jefferson Davis Parish

Raedon Stephens, Mandeville High School, St. Tammany Parish

Rachel Guan, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson Parish

Kathleen Rush, Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Ava Wilkes, Benjamin Franklin High School, Advocates for Academic Excellence in Education, NOLA Public Schools

“I’m proud of each of these finalists and would be honored to have any of them represent us as a Louisiana Student of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their achievements and hard work are proof that Louisiana’s children are as capable as any in the nation.”

The Student of the Year winners will be announced on April 21 during a virtual ceremony.