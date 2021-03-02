One Acadiana student among 2021 Student of the Year finalists in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First of all, congratulations to all of the 2021 Student of the Year finalists in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Education released the list of elementary, middle and high school student finalists from every region of the state.
The names, schools and parishes for the finalists are listed below:
Elementary School (Grade 5):
Luka Mikabeeidze, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish
Carter Beaux Bratton, Claiborne Elementary, Ouachita Parish
Addison Liles, Pine Wood Elementary, Beauregard Parish
Dev Iyer, Buchanan Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish
Reese Geraci, Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish
Anthony Amadeo, III, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
Quincy Shariff, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
Middle School (Grade 8):
Kylie Small, Haughton Middle School, Bossier Parish
David Anderson, Neville Junior High School, Monroe City Schools
Emma Vinson, S.P. Arnett Middle School, Calcasieu Parish
Zoe Dieringer, Madisonville Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish
Saniya Abbas, Albert Cammon Middle School, St. Charles Parish
Carter Doyal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport
Marbella Maristany, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
High School (Grade 12):
Hana Le, Ruston High School, Lincoln Parish
Emma Agan, Sterlington High School, Ouachita Parish
Kaleb LeMoine, Elton High School, Jefferson Davis Parish
Raedon Stephens, Mandeville High School, St. Tammany Parish
Rachel Guan, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson Parish
Kathleen Rush, Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
Ava Wilkes, Benjamin Franklin High School, Advocates for Academic Excellence in Education, NOLA Public Schools
“I’m proud of each of these finalists and would be honored to have any of them represent us as a Louisiana Student of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their achievements and hard work are proof that Louisiana’s children are as capable as any in the nation.”
The Student of the Year winners will be announced on April 21 during a virtual ceremony.