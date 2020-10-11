Officials assess damage in the wake of Hurricane Delta

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY)- Hurricane Delta quickly moved through Jennings in Jeff Davis Parish. However, despite it moving quickly and being a weaker storm, in some areas both affected by Laura and Delta, the storm left behind more damage.

The hurricane made landfall as a weak Category 2 storm.

The mayor of Jennings says the during the first storm the area got off easy- but this time- it took the brunt of Delta. For example, in total, during Laura over 200 trees were blown down, narrowly missing homes and buildings.

During Delta, over 100 trees were blown down, most falling on power lines and homes. Thousands are without power in the parish.

The governor toured the southwestern portion of Louisiana and said the damage is extensive.

“It was very heartbreaking to see how much work had been taken place for many homes and businesses, and they’ve already started the repairs, and they had all the materials on hand. Now the repairs in many cases, have been undone,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Wind gusts topped over 80mph in some areas in Jeff Davis Parish. This caused extensive damage. Another one of the major concerns the governor spoke about, is water damage.

“There was more water with this one, so we could see different subdivisions, different areas with standing water. Some of which has to be in those structures, those businesses,” Edwards said. “From that perspective, this is actually a different storm than Laura because of the rain.”

“It was kind of breathtaking, the only thing we had to compare it to was Laura, we had significant tree damage from Laura, so we kind of based our assessment off of that,” Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn said.