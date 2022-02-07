JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Residents of a house on Garrett Lane in Jennings were able to escape a fire Saturday night with only minor injuries, according to the Jennings Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to the home on Feb. 5 at around 6:20 p.m. Jennings Fire Chief Bobby Vasseur said when firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

“As colder weather starts to set in, we would like to encourage residents to practice space heater safety and know the potential risks associated with home heating equipment,” said Vasseur on the department’s Facebook page. “These heaters also draw a lot of electricity. They are not made to be plugged into a surge protector or electrical cord. This could cause a short in the wiring or the appliance to overheat. Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of year.”