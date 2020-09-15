Oberlin man arrested for being on Elton Elementary campus with a gun

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Oberlin man was arrested after entering the campus of Elton Elementary with a gun earlier today, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Kevin Dremiski Dupre, 26, of Oberlin, was located at a residence on Noah St. in Elton shortly after the disturbance, as he had left campus by time deputies had arrived.

During transport to the parish jail, Dupre allegedly kicked the back door and window frame of the sheriff’s unit and damaged the rear door, said Ivey.

Dupre was booked on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment.