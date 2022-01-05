Mother, son arrested on illegal possession of firearm charge

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic stop revealed that they were illegally in possession of a firearm, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Rachael Touchet, 46, of Roanoke, and Chad Touchet, 21, of Lake Charles were both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, deputies with JDPSO stopped a Dodge Charger on I-10 near milepost 63 for a traffic violation.

Deputies saw a Glock .22 caliber semiauto pistol in the front seat of the vehicle.

Rachael Touchet, who was driving, was issued a citation for improper lane usage. Her son, Michael Touchet was also an occupant of the vehicle.

Both are known to be convicted felons by the JDPSO, with “lengthy criminal histories,” according to JDPSO.

