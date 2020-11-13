Man fires shots into car in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are searching for a man who fired shots at a car on US 165 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for Isaiah Gregory Pete, 25, of 308 Walter Reed street, Fenton, La. Officials say Pete’s ex-girlfriend told them he drove up next to her on US 165 north bound and began firing a weapon at the complainants vehicle. At the time there were seven children in the vehicle. Deputies discovered five shots struck the vehicle, causing damage to the car. None of the occupants were injured.

Pete is wanted for Eight counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm. Pete is a convicted felon with eight previous arrests for violent crimes including home invasion, armed robbery, domestic abuse battery and illegal carrying of weapons.

If you have information on Pete and where he is located please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.