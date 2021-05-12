Man arrested in Jennings for car theft

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man for vehicle theft, according to a press release from their office.

Benedict James Holland, 38, of Lake Charles, was booked into the parish jail for unauthorized use of a movable and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies were dispatched on May 11 to N. Frontage Rd. in Jennings in response to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that she woke up and her car was gone. On Wednesday, May 12, deputies found the vehicle and arrested Holland.