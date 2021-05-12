Man arrested in Jennings for car theft

Jeff Davis Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man for vehicle theft, according to a press release from their office.

Benedict James Holland, 38, of Lake Charles, was booked into the parish jail for unauthorized use of a movable and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies were dispatched on May 11 to N. Frontage Rd. in Jennings in response to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that she woke up and her car was gone. On Wednesday, May 12, deputies found the vehicle and arrested Holland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar