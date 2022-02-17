ELTON, La. (AP) — Elton Mayor Roger D. “Tony” Laughlin, who has served as mayor for 12 nonconsecutive years, announced his resignation after submitting a letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office on Feb. 4.

“I have desperately tried to continue my term as mayor for the town of Elton, but it has become impossible to work with the current town council,” Laughlin said in the letter.

Laughlin, 75, said he will continue to operate his lawn service, expand his meat market and deli and wants to build a Subway store in Elton, which will keep him busy.

The council is expected to appoint council member Avella Ackless to serve as interim mayor for the remainder of the mayor’s unexpired term. No special election is required for the vacancy, according to Secretary of State spokesperson John Tobler.