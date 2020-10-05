Louisiana man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl, faces other sex offense charges

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jeff Davis Parish authorities have arrested a Louisiana man for multiple sex offenses.

Authorities say deputies were tipped off about a man molesting a juvenile girl on Foreman road in Jeff Davis Parish. Deputies obtained information from the parent of the juvenile female that inappropriate conduct had occurred during a sleepover in June 28, 2020.

The suspect, James Gray Morado Jr., 22, of Lake Charles, was also wanted by Calcasieu Parish and Sulphur Police on other sex offense charges. Morado was arrested in August and was held in Sulphur City Jail. The suspect was transferred to Jefferson Davis parish jail on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Morado is charged in Jeff Davis parish with third-degree rape for his actions with a 14-year-old victim.