Lake Charles woman arrested as accessory in 2018 Jeff Davis Parish homicide

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators and Louisiana State Police detectives have arrested a Lake Charles woman in connection to a 2018 double homicide on U.S. 90 near Lacassine, La.

Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Aug. 28 on a warrant issued by the 31st Judicial District. Shillow faces charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The bodies of Walter Joseph Gotreaux, 72, and Darlene Cecelia Gotreaux, 70, of the Lacassine area were found dead in their home after a police welfare check. They were found shot multiple times inside the bedroom with an apparent robbery motive.

In late December 2018, Javari Wayne Guidry, 25, of Houston, Tx., and Jordan Alexander LeGros, 24, of Welsh, were arrested in the deaths of the Gotreauxs. Both remain in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on first-degree murder charges.