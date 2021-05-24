Lake Arthur woman arrested for burglary

LAKE ARTHUR, La (KLFY) — The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Arthur woman for burglary, according to a press release from JDPSO.

Felicia Naomi Cormier, 30, of Lake Arthur, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for two counts of simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to Fourth St. in Lake Arthur in reference to a burglary. The complainant saw the suspect, Cormier, inside his 1998 Jeep Wrangler and took a photo of her before she walked off the property.

Lake Arthur police located Cormier and held her for deputies.

