Lake Arthur man turns self in on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Arthur man is behind bars after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a neighbor during an altercation.

Timothy Wayne Landry, 50, of Lake Arthur, turned himself in on Friday, Jan. 22, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. He was arrested on a warrant for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple battery.

Deputies were dispatched to a Doiron Lane address on Jan. 16 in reference to the aggravated assault, according to Ivey. The complainant was able to show video of a man identified as Landry with a gun.