Kinder man arrested for domestic abuse after making 911 call about gunshots

KINDER, La (KLFY) — Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Kinder for outstanding warrants related to domestic abuse.

Christopher Brandon Phillips, 33, of Kinder was arrested on five counts of domestic abuse battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies with the JDPSO were dispatched to Hwy 383 in Kinder in reference to gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they spoke with the complainant, who was Phillips.

They searched the area and did not find evidence to support the claim of shots fired, but they did learn that Phillips was wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic abuse violence with child endangerment against his wife on numerous occasions from January to May of 2021.

Phillips is held without bond.