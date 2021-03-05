Kinder man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 36-year-old Kinder man is facing an indecent behavior charge following an investigation into a complaint involving a juvenile runaway.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, the underage victim was found in Elton shortly after she was reported missing in February.

Investigators interviewed the runaway and discovered she left her home because she was approached by a neighbor who had inappropriate contact with her.

On March 3, investigators interviewed the neighbor, identified as Robert Riddle Jr., who reportedly admitted inappropriate contact with the victim, authorities said.

Riddle was booked into the parish jail and is held with no bond at this time.