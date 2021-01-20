JPSO: Man takes off with construction worker’s truck

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 25-year-old Jennings man was arrested Tuesday for alleging taking off in a construction worker’s truck while the employee was working.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, the employee was notified by a coworker at the job site that someone had driven away in his vehicle.

At around 11 a.m., deputies were alerted that the vehicle was spotted at a home on Johnson Street in Jennings.

Keaton Ramsey Bertrand, 25, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for theft of a motor vehicle.