Jennings Police: Young people feuding suspected in 50 rounds fired at house in neighborhood

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Police in Jennings say a group of suspects fired 50 rounds at a house in a neighborhood early Friday morning. One suspect is in custody.

Jennings Police say they’ve had trouble in the past with two groups of young people feuding with one another. They suspect this shooting was in retaliation to something. The sound of the gunfire was captured on an officer’s police cruiser dash cam video.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says the gunfire was directed at a house on McKinley Street at around 1:30 a.m. About a dozen bullets hit the house. Luckily, the person living here was not home when the bullets were flying.

“I was asleep. It was probably around 2 o’clock. I heard a lot of gunshots. I thought they were shooting at my house actually,” said neighbor Justin Bob. “It was real loud. I haven’t heard nothing that loud that close to me.”

Seconds after the shots were fired, the police officer on patrol saw a group of suspects get into two separate cars. He chased one of them from Jennings to the Scott exit on I-10. One of the suspects was caught. Ramirick Breaux, 18, of Lake Arthur faces charges in connection to the police chase, and the shots fired incident in the neighborhood.