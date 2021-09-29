Jennings PD: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converters; Arrested for attempted theft

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Jennings after witnesses said he was trying to steal catalytic converters off cars. He was later released on a summons to appear because there was not enough space for him at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

On September 27, 2021, officers responded to an address on Gallup Street in reference to citizens having restrained a subject who was attempting to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers detained the suspect, Fredrick Fontenot, 45, aka “T-Butch.” He was arrested for attempted theft.

Complainants stated Fontenot was attempting to steal a catalytic converter off of their vehicle. Fontenot was found to be in possession of a reciprocating saw and wrenches commonly utilized for catalytic converter thefts.

During a search incident to arrest, Frederick Fontenot admitted to being in possession of a needle and methamphetamine. Officers located a used syringe in his pocket and methamphetamine inside of a cigarette pack.

Fontenot was brought to the Jennings Police Department but was later released on a summons due to lack of bed space at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail