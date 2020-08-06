Jennings pair arrested on motor vehicle theft charges

Aaron Parsons and Bobby Reed

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A pair of Jennings men were arrested without incident after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies tracked them to a Grand Marais Road residence for the theft of a Gator UTV and a four-wheeler.

Aaron Parsons, 31, of Jennings, was charged with simple burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Bobby Reed, 23, of Jennings was charged with simple burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Reed was also arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle theft in Evangeline Parish. Neither man was given a bond, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

JDPSO deputies were called out to a burglary complaint on Elton Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Deputies were told the two men fled from the scene of the burglary on foot. With the assistance of the JDPSO’s K-9, they were tracked to a residence on Grand Marais Road. Both Parsons and Reed were arrested without incident.

