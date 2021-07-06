Jennings man with rap sheet faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — On Monday, deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for domestic abuse with child endangerment, according to a press release from their office.

Michael Allen Kratzer, 25, of Jennings, was arrested on Monday, July 5 on a warrant for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, criminal damage to property, and flight from an officer. This was Kratzer’s fourth arrest by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a walk-in complaint of a disturbance on Monday, and after speaking with the complainant, they learned that there was an argument between the complainant and her ex-husband (Kratzer) earlier that morning that ended with him allegedly beating her.

Kratzer was located by deputies at a residence on Gallup St. According to police, Kratzer kicked the complainant’s vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy. When he saw deputies approaching him, he fled to evade arrest.