Jennings man with 10 prior arrests leads police on high-speed chase, throws drugs out window

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man is behind bars after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through the city Wednesday, throwing drugs out of his car along the way.

Gary Lemelle Beroid, 41, of Jennings, faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS II, three counts possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, two contempt of court warrants and possession of heroin or fentanyl. Beroid has 10 prior arrests, according to Ivey.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies attempted to pull over Beroid’s truck for a traffic violation on W. Willis St. At first, he slowed down and pulled over, but he then fled down S. Cutting Ave. at speeds of “over 80 mph.”

“The pursuit ended on Penny Street and West GC Cheney St. after the driver threw several bags of contraband out the window of the vehicle as he was fleeing,” said Ivey. “Deputies recovered suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.”