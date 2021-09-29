Jennings man tracked to Texas, arrested on attempted murder charges before taking stage at rap show

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder was tracked to Houston, Tx., and arrested in August before being extradited to Louisiana, according to police.

Jermey Tavon Freeney, 25, of Jennings, faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal discharge of weapons. The charges stemmed from two incidents that took place in June, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

Semmes said the first incident started with a domestic abuse call involving Freeney’s sister on June 3.

“As [Freeney] fled the scene, he stumbled, dropping several items from his person,” Semmes said. “We recovered a firearm, a digital scale, and currency.”

In the second incident on June 6, Freeney allegedly approached three people sitting in front of their house and fired at them, grazing the top of one person’s head. Semmes called it “nearly a fatality.” Freeney then allegedly fled that scene in a dark-colored black sedan.

Semmes said officers were told in August that Freeney was to perform a rap concert at a club in Houston, Tx. With help from Houston Police, Freeney was arrested on Aug. 7 before entering the club. He had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Semmes said Freeney was extradited back to Jennings on Tuesday and is currently jailed in Jennings.