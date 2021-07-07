Jennings man killed in roll-over crash near Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 claimed the life of a Jennings man at around 4 a.m. this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Carl Miller, Jr., 28, of Jennings, was traveling west on I-10 around three miles east of Lake Charles in the rain when he lost control of his 2006 Chevy Silverado. He traveled off the road, through a guard rail and down an embankment. The truck came to rest on its roof, submerged in a drainage ditch, according to Trooper Ross Brennan.

Although he was buckled up, Miller’s injuries in the crash were fatal. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

“Excessive speed for prevailing weather conditions is suspected to be a factor in the crash,” said Brennan. “A toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.”