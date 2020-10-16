Jennings man dies in motorcycle crash

WELSH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Faul Road just west of LA Hwy 99 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Brennan Jace Hebert of Jennings.

The preliminary investigation revealed officers with the Welsh Police Department observed a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle traveling north on LA 99 at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist, but lost sight of him and terminated the pursuit. Authorities say Hebert was traveling west on Faul Road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and came to rest in a wooded area. As a result of the crash, Hebert was ejected from the motorcycle.

Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene. Excessive speed is a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.