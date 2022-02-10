LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man is headed to federal prison after a jury convicted him on numerous drugs and firearms charges in court this week, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Morgan Lyons, 42, of Jennings, was found guilty last night, Feb. 9, of one count of possession with intent to

distribute cocaine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Brown said Lyons faces between five and 40 years’ jail time for the cocaine charge and as much as 10 years each for the two firearms charges. On top of that, Lyons faces not less than five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Lyons will also forfeit $36,020, which was seized by authorities on his arrest.

Brown said Lyons had a prior felony conviction for possession of cocaine, and another one for possession of over 400 grams of cocaine, as well as “multiple felony arrests.”

Brown said Lyons was busted after a joint effort of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, the Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office using a cooperating witness. The witness did a controlled delivery of marijuana to Lyons’ residence, and afterward, a search warrant turned up “approximately 43 ounces of cocaine, a ledger book, 4 digital scales, $36,020, an AR-15 assault rifle, a Ruger 9mm firearm, and a large box of assorted ammunition, as well as numerous documents in the name of Morgan Lyons.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 23.