Jennings man charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man ended up behind bars after being accused of physically attacking two of his children.

Alex Wayne Istre, 50, of Jennings, was booked on charges of child endangerment, domestic abuse battery and aggravated battery. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies were notified of possible physical abuse, as the children’s grandmother described a pair of incidents on Sept. 9 and 10. Deputies observed bruising on both victims, and issued a warrant for Istre’s arrest.

Istre turned himself into deputies on Friday, Sept. 25.