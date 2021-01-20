Jennings man charged with attempted second-degree murder after shooting at ex-girlfriend

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man is behind bars with no bond after police say he allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s home earlier this month.

Roland Javorde White, 39, of Jennings, faces a list of charges and existing warrants after a history of harassment of his ex-girlfriend, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He has been booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail since Jan. 5.

Semmes said the victim called police after White allegedly fired a round into her front door. White was captured on a home surveillance camera but had left the residence when police arrived. He later returned to the residence and was again caught on camera with a handgun in his possession. Police returned to the home and found White hiding in a neighbor’s yard.

Semmes said officers matched the image of White in the surveillance video with the clothes he was wearing at the time of his arrest. Officers also allegedly found items belonging to the victim in White’s mother’s car.

White faces the following charges: