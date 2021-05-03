Jennings man arrested for stealing a school bus

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested last week for stealing a school bus, according to a press release from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On April 27, deputies with the JDPSO responded to a report of a school bus theft from Lake Arthur High School. Video surveillance recordings showed the suspect and what he was wearing at the time of the theft.

Later in the day, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office located the bus in Opelousas, and they found the suspect based on his clothing and physical appearance.

The SLPSO arrested Cody Wade Moore, 34, of Jennings, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Moore was transferred to Jeff Davis and booked on charges of simple burglary, theft, three counts of contempt of court, and theft of a motor vehicle.