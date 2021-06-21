Jennings man arrested for indecent behavior, carnal knowledge of juvenile

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man ended up behind bars Sunday after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies learned he had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Glynn Edward Oser, 20, faces charges of driving with no license plate, distribution of sample tobacco, indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, deputies pulled Oser over for a traffic stop on La. 26 in the northern part of Lake Arthur for driving with no license plate. During the stop, Ivey said deputies noticed Oser was with a 14-year-old girl. When questioned, Oser revealed he’d had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.