Jennings man arrested for indecent behavior, carnal knowledge of juvenile

Jeff Davis Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Glynn Edward Oser

Glynn Edward Oser

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man ended up behind bars Sunday after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies learned he had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Glynn Edward Oser, 20, faces charges of driving with no license plate, distribution of sample tobacco, indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, deputies pulled Oser over for a traffic stop on La. 26 in the northern part of Lake Arthur for driving with no license plate. During the stop, Ivey said deputies noticed Oser was with a 14-year-old girl. When questioned, Oser revealed he’d had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar