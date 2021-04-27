Jennings man arrested for drug possession

JENNINGS, La — On Monday, April 26, the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug possession, according to a press release from their office.

Cameron Hanks, 27, of Jennings, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a driver almost hitting two vehicles head-on. Deputies observed the driver, Hanks, reaching to the backseat and trying to hide something. After learning that Hanks had previous drug usage, officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.