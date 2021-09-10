Jennings man arrested for contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested Tuesday after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) detectives say he was responsible for contractor fraud.

Mister S. Castille, 44, of Jennings, allegedly entered into a contract with the victim, receiving $28,000 in payments to begin repairs on a residence. CPSO officials say Castille did not have a contractor’s license.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $50,000.