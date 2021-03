JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish man was arrested for burlary.

Authorities say they received a call of someone inside a shop stealing batteries out of a car. When confronted, the suspect threated to kill the person and owner of the business.

Police arrived during the exchange and arrested 34-year old Brent Martin Arceneaux. He is charged with two counts of simple burglary and two counts of simple assault.