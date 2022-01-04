Jennings man arrested for back-to-back thefts in August 2021

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man has been arrested for his involvement in two separate thefts in August 2021, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Justin Oblanc, 38, of Jennings, was arrested on Jan. 4 on arrest warrants stemming from his involvement in two thefts.

According to JDPSO, Oblanc was involved in the burglary of a residence on Placide Rd. on August 30, 2021, and a theft from a residence on Ardoin Rd. on August 31, 2021.

Oblanc faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of theft.