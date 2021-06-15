Jennings couple arrested for domestic abuse with child endangerment

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — A Jennings couple was arrested after a domestic dispute turned physical in front of their 5-year-old child, according to a press release from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John Chaisson, 34 and Desiree Denise Chaisson, 29, both of Jennings, were arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Deputies responded at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. During the investigation, both John and Desiree admitted to physically fighting each other in the presence of their child.