JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trustee that walked off of a work detail Sunday evening.

Duane Lemaire, 50, of Jennings, was jailed on a probation violation and assigned as a trustee. Lemaire is wanted for simple escape.

If anyone know his whereabouts, please contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Office at (337) 821-2100.