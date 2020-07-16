Jeff Davis Parish releases back-to-school plan for 2020-21

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Jefferson Davis Parish School Board has released an 18-page document outlining students’ return to education for the 2020-21 school year.

Like St. Landry Parish’s plan, which was released earlier this week, JDPSB’s plan is dependent on the reopening phase Louisiana is in. Currently, we are in Phase 2 until at least Friday, July 24. Superintendent Kirk Credeur said the plan will not be 100% official until the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) releases their final plan on Aug. 14. Credeur outlined four main points in his introduction to the plan.

Students in grades Pre-K through 5 will attend school in person five days a week, keeping them in “static groups” where possible.

Students in grades 6-12 will attend school on an “A-B-A-B” schedule with Fridays being reserved for distance learning. Students in group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays while group B students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students who cannot return to school because of documented health problems will be provided homebound services.

Parents will have the option to send their children to school or to register them in the parish’s Virtual Program. Once enrolled, however, high school students, who earn Carnegie credits, will not be allowed to return to campus until they finish the semester. Non-Carnegie credit enrollees can return to campus at the end of a grading period.

Download and read the entire 18-page plan at the link below: