Jeff Davis Parish names Elliott Cassidy interim district attorney

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — After the sudden, tragic death of 31st Judicial District Attorney Kevin Millican on Wednesday, officials have named a new interim district attorney until an election can be called to fill the position permanently.

Asst. DA Elliott C. Cassidy was sworn in earlier today. Cassidy, the son of former long-time District Attorney Michael Cassidy, has been with the Jeff Davis Parish office since January of this year, after having spent five years as an assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish. Elliott Cassidy joined the 31st District office just as Millican was taking the lead role after being unopposed in the 2020 election.

“Not just our office, but our whole community — we’re just devastated,” Cassidy told News 10 this afternoon. “We’re all pretty shaken.”

Cassidy said Millican’s sudden death was like losing a family member.

“I’ve referred to this office as a family, and I really do mean that,” said Cassidy. “When [Millican] hired me, he told me the job is important, but family is more important. He put his faith and his family above all else, and he did a fantastic job.”

Cassidy said Millican took him under his wing when he first opened his law practice.

“I don’t know how we’re going to fill those shoes, but we will serve the community as best we can,” said Cassidy. “Our hearts break for his wife and his kids.”

Cassidy said paperwork has been officially filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, but an election date for the district attorney’s position has not been finalized.