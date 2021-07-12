Jeff Davis Parish man tries to buy gun over Snapchat, gets robbed by two men

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jeff Davis Parish man who attempted to purchase a firearm advertised on Snapchat Saturday instead found himself being robbed by two men, one of whom is still at large.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the victim arrived at a location on Earl Duhon Rd. on July 10 to make the transaction and was robbed by two men. Deputies arrested Kolby Reece Ardoin, 18, of Roanoke, for simple robbery in the matter, booking him into the parish jail.

Ivey said the incident is still under investigation, and an arrest warrant for the second individual is expected to be issued.