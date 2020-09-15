Jeff Davis Parish man faces 19th arrest after alleged home invasion

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Roanoke man faced his nineteenth arrest after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies say he forced his way into an outdoor kitchen and allegedly threatened to kill the occupants.

Gregory Scott Allen Bonnette, 32, of Roanoke, was booked into the parish jail for two counts of contempt of court and one count of home invasion in his ninteenth arrest, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, deputies responded to a call on Nelson Road in Iowa, where the caller said a man had forced his way into an outdoor kitchen and threatened to kill anyone at the residence. A second call later reported a man walking down the street who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Deputies found Bonnette standing in the roadway down the street from the residence.