Jeff Davis Parish eyes Sept. 14 as tentative return to school date

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Superintendent of Schools in Jeff Davis Parish said he is hoping to have students back in the classroom for Sept. 14 after classes were adjourned for Hurricane Laura, but there remain a lot of obstacles before it can be a certainty.

Superintendent Kirk Credeur, in a Facebook post, said first and foremost, the schools must be safe for students. Currently, he said, not all schools have power, and some that do don’t have enough power to operate air conditioning. On top of that, the communities themselves must be passable and safe enough for students to return to school.

The entire message is below: