Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourist Commission, Chamber of Commerce CEO dies

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development and Tourist Commission and the Chamber of Commerce (JDPEDC) has passed away, according to officials with the office.

Marion “Butch” Fox was also most recently a candidate for Dist. 37 of the La. House of Representatives.

“Without a doubt, this parish, region, and state have lost one of the most remarkable individuals who helped to make a difference in so many lives,” said JDPEDC Board President Ronnie Petree. “Her dedicated commitment to helping make life better for so many people will never be forgotten. Today is hard on us, but we who knew ‘Butch’ and what her life was about know that she would expect us to move forward, to never look back and to always think outside of the box. I know that even though she is no longer with us she will always be by our sides. She was a difference-maker for sure.”

Fox was instrumental in merging the parish’s economic development, tourist and chamber of commerce, which has become a model for many other parish organizations. She worked in the industry for 30+ years serving at several convenction and visitors bureaus, Louisiana Office of Tourism (Marketing Director) and the Louisiana Office of Economic Development (Deputy Under Secretary for International Business Development). Fox was also involved in the private sector in an international company during NAFTA matching Mexican and US companies.

According to the JDPEDC, Fox worked to secure the Zagis Cotton Spinning Plant, Bayou Rum (Distillery), the South Louisiana Rail Facility, Metalplate Galvanizing, The Regatta Seafood and Steak House, The Bank Hotel, Louisiana Operating Company (Catalyst Plant) and the Rail Logix Terminal at the Lacassine Industrial Park. Marion recently served as Advocacy Chair for both LTA (Louisiana Travel Association) and LACVB (Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus) and just completed her term on the International Board of Commerce.

She was also involved with the Southwest Louisiana Alliance, One Acadiana, the Louisiana District Export Council Board, the SW LA Planning Commission, Louisiana Travel Association Board, Louisiana Tourism Marketing Board, the Jennings American Legion Hospital Advisory Board and the Christus St. Patricks Hospital Foundation Board, and the 2020 Census Committee for Jeff Davis Parish.