Jeff Davis Parish deputies make drug bust on I-10 traffic stop

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man ended up behind bars after a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish turned up drugs and currency, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Charles Marcus Bellard, 25, of Lake Charles, faces charges of following too closely, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, and two counts of possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Bellard was pulled over on Thursday, June 10 at around 9 p.m. He refused a vehicle search, but a K-9 officer was present and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Upon a search, deputies located a “large amount of currency,” prescription medication and large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.