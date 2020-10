JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed robbery suspect who struck a truck stop in Roanoke on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, a black male in a Toyota Corolla or a similar vehicle arrived at Peto’s Truck Stop at around 11:38 p.m. and committed an armed robbery with a firearm.

If anyone recognizes the person below or has any information about the crime, please contact Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 281-2106.