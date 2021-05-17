Jeff Davis Parish, Calcasieu Parish public schools closed Tuesday

(KLFY) The following parishes have reported school closures for Tuesday due to severe weather that happened on Monday, May 17, 2021.

In a social media post from Jeff Davis Parish, Schools Superintendent Kirk Credeur released the following message:

“Due to extensive rainfall, flooding, rising water, and more rain in the forecast, I am cancelling in-person learning for all Jefferson Davis Parish Schools tomorrow for the safety of our students, staff, and parents. We will transition to a virtual day tomorrow for those students who are able to participate through Google Classroom.”

In Calcasieu Parish, Schools Public Information Officer Holly Holland said in a press release:

“All CPSB schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow Tuesday, May 18. With many of our campuses still in need of permanent hurricane repairs, we are conducting building assessments and evaluations following today’s severe weather. We will notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Wednesday, May 19.“