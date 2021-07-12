Jeff Davis deputies searching for suspects who attempted to break into homes

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in two attempted home break-ins from April and June.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Pine Island area north of Jennings on April 14 where suspects were captured on surveillance video attempting to kick in the back door of a residence.

Ivey said deputies believe the same suspects were involved in a July 1 attempted break-in on China Cemetery Rd. near Elton. The description of the vehicle matched the April 14 break-in.









If you recognize any of the suspects in the above photos or recognize the vehicle, please contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.