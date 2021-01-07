Investigation underway after man’s body found in private pond

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The body of a 65-year-old man was found in a private pond in the Lake Arthur area Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ravis Smith’s body was discovered about at 10:15 a.m. behind a home along Highway 14.

The body was transported to Lafayette for an autopsy. No injuries in the man’s body were evident, investigators said. Detectives said the victim appeared to have drowned.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities await the initial autopsy report.