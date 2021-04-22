JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – After more than 20 rounds of ammunition were fired in the evening hours on Wednesday, April 21, the Jennings Police Department is still searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes tells News 10 there were multiple people involved in the shooting who exchanged gunfire. During the firefight, one person was shot in the groin and leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

The shooting happened at the corner of Smith and West streets in Jennings. Semmes said the department does have a potential suspect, and they are continuing to investigate.

During the investigation, Semmes said they searched the home of a victim and found several handguns and a stolen AR-15. Semmes said the AR-15 was reported stolen and Reginald Sanders, 25, was arrested for having possession of the gun.

Sanders now faces charges including possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and illegal carrying/discharge of weapons.

Chief Semmes said this is an ongoing investigation.